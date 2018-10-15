Authorities and family are seeking the public's help to find a 16-year-old girl who disappeared Saturday morning while walking near her family's home outside Bishop.

Karlie Lain Guse had moved recently with her family to White Mountain Estates in Chalfant. She was last seen walking toward Highway 6.

Sheriff's teams have been searching the Chalfant Valley area on the ground and with a helicopter, but so far have found no sign of her.

"Karlie may be disoriented and does not have any personal belongings or cellphone with her," according to the missing person notice posted on Facebook by the Mono County Sheriff's Department.

The teen knows not to get into a stranger's car, said her adoptive mother Melissa Guse, who expressed fear her daughter may have been abducted. She said neither Karlie's boyfriend nor her birth mother are aware of what became of her.

Highway 6 connects with Highway 395 in Bishop on the south, and continues in the other direction over a mountain pass into Nevada and all the way to the east coast.

If you have any information on Karlie, you are asked to call the Mono County Sheriff's Office at 760-932-7549, option 7.