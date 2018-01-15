Search Underway For Escaped Chino Inmate

A search is underway for an escaped inmate from a prison facility in Chino. Gene Kang reports for Today in LA Jan. 15, 2018. (Published 4 hours ago)

A search for an escaped prison inmate was underway Monday morning in the Chino area.

Michael Garrett was incarcerated at the minimum-security California Institution for Men, but Sunday night prison guards realized he was missing after inmate count.

Garrett was originally arrested in San Diego County and was serving a 4 year, 8 month sentene for grand theft auto, burglary and evading police.

Garrett is described as a 33-year-old white man. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 197 pounds.

Anyone who may see him is asked not to approach him on their own, and to call 911 immediately.