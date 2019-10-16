It took two men six minutes to steal the equipment from the South Los Angeles studio. Darsha Philips reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (Published 2 hours ago)

In about six minutes, two thieves seen clearly in surveillance footage made off with about $130,000 of film equipment from a studio in South LA.

The two men got into the building using a code and then allegedly broke into director and cinematographer Peter Cote’s studio.

"They’re kind of dragging stuff out, leaving cables. Not people who even know what they have," Cote said.

The most expensive thing taken during the heist was a Phantom Flex4K camera valued at over $100,000.

"It will raise eyebrows for anybody that knows what it is," Cote said. "It'll shoot a thousand frames a second at 4K. Highly specialized camera, not even a whole lot of here in Los Angeles."

Cote also said the thieves used a crowbar of some sort to pry the studio door open at the deadbolt, and then left the crowbar behind.

"I had a lot of stuff in there at the time, more so than normal because I'm in the middle of a shoot," he said.

Cote said he hopes someone recognizes these two men, who apparently weren't aware of the surveillance cameras or the costly camera they swiped.