Holiday Goals: 'Selena' Themed Christmas Lights in Texas - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
California Wildfire Updates
OLY-LA
Holiday Gift Guide 2017

Holiday Gift Guide 2017

From gift guides to local events, your one-stop shop for the holiday season

Holiday Goals: 'Selena' Themed Christmas Lights in Texas

By Heather Navarro

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    A Texas house was honoring the spirit of Selena with the spirit of Christmas this holiday season December 2017. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Selena fans: This home's Christmas decorations are everything.

    A family in Texas is getting a lot of attention after creating an amazing tribute to Selena with Christmas lights set to the "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" beat.

    "Selena Fans Enjoy! Come see us for some hot chocolate and treats this weekend! We're in Boerne at Kendall Creek Estates. Merry Christmas!" the Hinojosa Lights page wrote.

    The Facebook post from the Boerne, Texas, home received 33,000 reactions and more than 45,000 shares by Tuesday.

    It’s Christmas goals for any Selena fan.

    Selena Remembered 22 Years After DeathSelena Remembered 22 Years After Death

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices