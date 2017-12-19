Holiday Goals: 'Selena' Themed Christmas Lights in Texas

A Texas house was honoring the spirit of Selena with the spirit of Christmas this holiday season December 2017. (Published 2 hours ago)

Selena fans: This home's Christmas decorations are everything.

A family in Texas is getting a lot of attention after creating an amazing tribute to Selena with Christmas lights set to the "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" beat.

"Selena Fans Enjoy! Come see us for some hot chocolate and treats this weekend! We're in Boerne at Kendall Creek Estates. Merry Christmas!" the Hinojosa Lights page wrote.

The Facebook post from the Boerne, Texas, home received 33,000 reactions and more than 45,000 shares by Tuesday.

It’s Christmas goals for any Selena fan.

