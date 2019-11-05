Shia LaBeouf Shares His Life Story and Struggles With Mental Health in 'Honey Boy'

What to Know "Honey Boy" is based on a version of LaBeouf's childhood.

It stars Noah Jupe and Lucas Hedges.

The film opens Nov. 8th.

In "Honey Boy", Shia LaBeouf uses his own experiences growing up in Hollywood as the basis of the film. LaBeouf, who also wrote the screenplay, stars as the father of a young actor named Otis Lort played by 12-year-old Noah Jupe ("A Quiet Place"). The story loosely follows LaBeouf's journey into show business from childhood to early adulthood.

LaBeouf takes on the task of playing a version of his own father, an ex-rodeo clown and felon. Along the way, Lort struggles to reconcile with his father and deal with his mental health. An older version of Lort is played by 22-year-old Lucas Hedges ("Manchester By the Sea").

"The script grew out of a specific moment in my life," LeBeouf says. "It's not something I ever thought I would do, wanted to do or needed to do. But I was forced to confront my past and writing was an important part of my therapy."

"Honey Boy" is directed by Alma Har'el ("Bombay Beach") and opens in theaters November 8th.