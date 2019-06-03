At Least One Person Injured in Del Amo Fashion Center Shooting, Torrance Police Say

A shooting occurred at a mall in Torrance Monday and at least one person was injured, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 3500 block of Carson Street at Del Amo Fashion Center just before 3 p.m., Torrance police said.

At least one person was injured, the Torrance Police Department said.

The Torrance Fire Department confirmed that it was responding to the report of a shooting at the mall and said that one person was taken to an area hospital, but it was not immediately clear if the person was struck by gunfire.

The mall was on lockdown and the shooting occurred in front of the Finish Line store, mall security said.

Madrona Middle School, which is located close to the mall, said that the school was on lockdown as of 3:12 p.m. and was asking parents to stay away until further notice. The school said it would send out an alert to parents on when and where to pick up their children.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.