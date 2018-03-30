SpaceX plans to launch 10 new communications satellites aboard a used Falcon 9 rocket Friday morning from the California coast.

The launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base is scheduled for 7:13 a.m. PT. Liftoff was initially scheduled for Thursday, but a technical problem with one of the satellites forced they delay.

The Hawthorne-based company's rocket is the same one used in an October mission. The first-stage booster returned to Earth after delivering its cargo to space, but will not make a return flight this time.

Another used Falcon 9 rocket is expected to launch a Dragon cargo ship to the International Space Station next week. That launch is scheduled for Tuesday from Florida's Cape Canaveral.



