Used SpaceX Rocket Set for Liftoff From California Coast - NBC Southern California
WATCH LIVE: 
SpaceX Rocket Launch
logo_la_2x

Used SpaceX Rocket Set for Liftoff From California Coast

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Watch Live Video From NBCLA.com

    SpaceX plans to launch 10 new communications satellites aboard a used Falcon 9 rocket Friday morning from the California coast.

    The launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base is scheduled for 7:13 a.m. PT. Liftoff was initially scheduled for Thursday, but a technical problem with one of the satellites forced they delay.

    The Hawthorne-based company's rocket is the same one used in an October mission. The first-stage booster returned to Earth after delivering its cargo to space, but will not make a return flight this time. 

    Another used Falcon 9 rocket is expected to launch a Dragon cargo ship to the International Space Station next week. That launch is scheduled for Tuesday from Florida's Cape Canaveral.

    Stunning SpaceX Rocket Launch as Seen From Around SoCal

    [NATL-la gallery] Photos: Stunning SpaceX Rocket Launch as Seen From Around Southern California
    FitnessPositivity 84


    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices