Measure EE: What You Need to Know About the LAUSD Parcel Tax

A school parcel tax measure called Measure EE is on the ballot for Los Angeles Unified School District voters in LA County on Tuesday, June 4.

The school district says the revenue that would be raised (an estimated $500 million per year) over 12 years is revenue needed to fund LA schools.

Opponents say "LAUSD wastes our money" and that Measure EE is just a bail out for the school district. Reforms must come first, the official opposing argument states.

A yes vote is a vote in favor of authorizing the district to levy an annual parcel tax — a kind of property tax based on units of property rather than assessed value — for 12 years at the rate of $0.16 per square foot of building improvements to fund educational improvements, instruction, and programs.

A no vote is a vote against authorizing the district to levy a $0.16 per square foot parcel tax for 12 years.

Who supports Measure EE?

Eric Garcetti, mayor of Los Angeles

Susan Domingo, Los Angeles Unified School District nurse

Kirsten Farrell, 2018 California Teacher of the Year

Andre Spicer, past president, Council of Black Administrators, and director of Los Angeles Unified Division of Instruction

Dianne F. Harrison, president, California State University, Northridge

Who opposes Measure EE?

Tracy Hernandez, founding CEO, Los Angeles County Business Federation

Hon. Bill Dewitt, former South Gate mayor

Maria Salinas, president and CEO, Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce

Jon Coupal, president, Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association

Stuart Waldman, president, Valley Industry and Commerce Association (VICA)

Click here to read the official arguments for and against Measure EE.