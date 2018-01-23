Adorable Find: Beverly Hills Police Looking for Owner of Wandering St. Bernard Puppy - NBC Southern California
Adorable Find: Beverly Hills Police Looking for Owner of Wandering St. Bernard Puppy

By Heather Navarro

Published at 12:25 PM PST on Jan 23, 2018

    Beverly Hills Police Department
    Police were trying to track down the owner of an adorable St. Bernard puppy found wandering the streets of Beverly Hills Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.

    An adorable St. Bernard puppy in apparent good condition has been found wandering the streets of Beverly Hills, according to police.

    The Beverly Hills Police Department is searching for the owner of a wandering St. Bernard puppy discovered in the 9600 Block of Olympic Blvd. Tuesday.

    The dog has no tags, or identifying information.

    "We are attempting to identify the owner," police said in a statement.

    Despite the lack of identifying information, many people on social media were quick to offer refuge to the squish-able pup.

    Anyone with information on the pup's owner was asked to contact police at 310-550-4951.

