'Star Wars Resistance' Premiere Soars on Disney Channel

Bobby Moynihan's favorite Star Wars moment was meeting Carrie Fisher

Polygon Pictures and Lucasfilm Animation created the show

"Star Wars Resistance" is the newest addition to the Star Wars canon and fills that galaxy-sized hole for fans craving more Star Wars stories. To give you a reference, Resistance picks up a few months before "The Force Awakens" begins.

SWR introduces fans to new characters in a galaxy, far, far away but manages to keep that familiar feeling that fans have grown to love. The series follows Kazuda Xiono ("Kaz"), a young pilot recruited by the Resistance's Poe Dameron and BB-8 and tasked with a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order.

While undercover aboard The Colossus, a massive aircraft refueling platform on an outer rim water planet, Kaz works as a mechanic and lives with Poe's long-time friend Yeager -- a veteran pilot who operates a starship repair shop run by his crew: Tam, Neeku and their old battered astromech droid, Bucket. In his quest to become the best pilot in the galaxy, Kaz's journey with his new friend BB-8 finds him facing off against stormtroopers and pirates all the while struggling to maintain his secret mission from his newfound family.

The cast is Christopher Sean (voice of Kaz), Suzie McGrath (voice of Tam), Bobby Moynihan (voice of Orka) and Donald Faison (voice of Hype Fazon). Faison and Moynihan say they have a special place in their heart for Star Wars so being a part of this new action-packed series is a dream come true.

"Star Wars Resistance" airs Sundays on Disney Channel and Disney Now.