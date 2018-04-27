This still image shows the nest from which a young bald eagle fell in the mountains east of Los Angeles.

The U.S. Forest Service says a bald eagle chick appears to be OK after it fell from its Southern California nest that has been watched by nature lovers through an online live feed.

The 10-week-old eagle named Stormy tumbled out of the nest in the mountains east of Los Angeles Thursday morning, prompting biologists to begin a search.

In a series of tweets from the San Bernardino National Forest account, images show that the eagle apparently landed on a branch about 20 feet below the nest after a roughly four-hour search.

His parents have remained with him, and he might take his first flight from the branch below the nest, according to a tweet from the San Bernardino Nationa Forest. He is at the age when chicks typically fledge.

"Although we cannot do an examination, his behavior right now indicates that he may be okay," the agency said in a tweet.



Two fluffy white chicks made their on-camera debuts in February. Stormy's brother died after a storm in late March.

The camera in the San Bernardino National Forest was installed by the group Friends of Big Bear Valley.