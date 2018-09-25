'Stranger Things' Actors Brave a 'Stranger Things' Maze

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Sadie Sink, Priah Ferguson, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin came face-to-face with the show’s most iconic scenes and life-sized predatory Demogorgon in the "Stranger Things" maze at Halloween Horror Nights 2018 at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 14, 2018.

Casually tossing around the word "meta" these days?

It's so common that another word suggesting something that's super-meta probably needs to invented.

Someone best invent it right now, for a quartet of actors from "Stranger Things" just entered the "Stranger Things" universe, not via a television set created for the Netflix hit, but rather a Halloween Horror Nights maze at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Call it a freaky mirror world of the one these actors know from their work, a spooky space where they don't know exactly where the scares will originate from, since there is no script to work with once you step inside a fright maze like the new "Stranger Things" experience.

So what stars showed to walk the red carpet and "surprise and and step into the Upside Down" inside the shadow-filled maze, a place packed with Demogorgon-inspired screams?

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair) all gamely braved the settings that they know well from being on the series, but without a script or knowing where the jumps would come from, on the opening night of Hollywood Horror Nights.

The word from the actors on being inside a mirror world of a show they know inside out? The reviews included "freaking awesome and "so scary."

Meta-ness and monsters wove together on Sept. 14 as the four actors entered the maze.

Take a look now at video of the night, and ponder how strange it would be to step inside a space you think you know well, but can't be sure you know at all.

Halloween Horror Nights, and the "Stranger Things" maze within, is haunting Universal Studios Hollywood, on select nights, through Nov. 3, 2018.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.

