Street Food Cinema's October Flicks Are a 'Nightmare'

Oh hi there, Freddy. We'll see you on Oct. 13 when Street Food Cinema screens "A Nightmare on Elm Street" at the Million Dollar Theatre.

What to Know Will Rogers State Park, Million Dollar Theatre, and other locations

Oct. 11-31, 2019 (select nights)

$22 general admission (plus fee)

Predicting an event will be a total nightmare?

You'll likely want to avoid it. You'll probably do what you can to get out of it. And might you beg off, to all of your buds, at the last minute, after getting cold feet?

So likely.

But if that nightmare involves the sharp-finger'd Freddy Krueger, and the 35th anniversary of one of the great horror films of all time, you can bet that few fright fans will be dissuaded.

And it so happens that Street Food Cinema will celebrate this vicious, er, auspicious anniversary on Oct. 13, 2019, when "A Nightmare on Elm Street" plays big 'n bad at the Million Dollar Theatre in DTLA.

That's not the only terrifying treat on the cinema event's October schedule, which will bounce around several well-known venues as easily as a clown inflates a red balloon.

Oh, we did that on purpose, and you know it. For "It" will add plenty of Pennywisdom to our worlds on Halloween proper, and, yep, that will also happen at the super-atmospheric Million Dollar Theatre.

Other creepy crowd-pleasers set to roll out on select nights from Oct. 11-31 include "Beetlejuice," "Saw," "The Thing," "Shaun of the Dead," and "The Conjuring."

As is tradition with this hop-around-town happening, just double-check the destination before heading out for your movie.

A ticket? It's 22 bucks, plus a fee.

The chance to horror-it-up in some interesting theaters and non-traditional film-watching locations?

We'd chuckle nightmarishly here, like Freddy or Pennywise might, but we'll instead cackle happily in the style of the Sanderson sisters who, yes, will also make a pocus-y pop-by during the October-fun film series.

