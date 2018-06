Police were initially responding to a robbery when they noticed the man speeding in a stolen car. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Tuesday June 12, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

Witnesses Say Drivers Were Racing Before Fatal Crash

A sport utility vehicle driver was killed when he crashed into the back of a flatbed tow truck during what witnesses said appeared to be a street race Monday night in Compton.

The Lexus SUV driver died at the scene near Compton Boulevard and Oleander Avenue. The SUV ended up on its roof.

Details regarding the other driver in the possible street race were not immediately available.

The tow truck driver was not injured.