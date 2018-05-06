Survivors Flee Crash That Killed Beverly Hills Woman - NBC Southern California
Survivors Flee Crash That Killed Beverly Hills Woman

The survivors fled in a white BMW that was not involved in the two-car crash.

By City News Service

Published 33 minutes ago

    Loudlabs News
    A car sits wrecked after a crash that killed a Beverly Hills woman. The survivors of the crash, who were in another car, fled the scene in a third car.

    A 34-year-old Beverly Hills woman apparently drove through a stop sign and was killed southwest of Los Angeles, and police Sunday said two survivors from the other car fled in a third vehicle.

    The crash was reported at about 10:30 p.m. at 120th Street at Harvard Boulevard, in the Athens section of unincorporated Los Angeles County, according to a California Highway Patrol crash report released Sunday.

    A newer model, white BMW sedan's driver -- who was not involved in the crash -- picked up the two survivors after the crash and whisked them away, witnesses said.

    The 34-year-old woman had been driving a 1997 Honda north on Harvard Boulevard and ran the stop sign, where Harvard ends at 120th Street, the CHP said.

    It was hit by a white 2016 Mercedes Benz, apparently going east on 120th.

    The Mercedes hit a pole east of the intersection after the crash, the CHP said.

    The Beverly Hills resident was pronounced dead at the scene. The CHP's Culver City office asked anyone who saw the crash to call them at (310) 642-3939.

