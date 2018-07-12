Teen Boy Arrested for Impersonating a Peace Officer, Again - NBC Southern California
Teen Boy Arrested for Impersonating a Peace Officer, Again

Officers found uniform shirts decorated with San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department patches, a metal badge and uniform pants during a probation check

By Hannah Preston

Published 45 minutes ago

    Victorville Police Department

    What to Know

    • The 14-year-old boy was arrested March 6, 2018 for impersonating an officer.

    • Victorville Police Department deputies found items in the boy's home that indicating the teen was in violation of his probation.

    • The boy is currently booked at High Desert Juvenile Department.

    A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday morning after violating his probation.

    The teen also was arrested in March for impersonating an officer.

    The Victorville Police Department responded to a call from San Bernardino County Juvenile Probation Officers shortly after 11 a.m. to assist with the boy's probation-check. Police arrived at the 12400 block of Kirkwood Drive, and discovered numerous items that showed the teen was impersonating a peace officer once again.

    Officers found uniform shirts decorated with San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department patches, a metal badge and uniform pants.

    The 14-year-old was arrested and is currently booked at High Desert Juvenile Detention Center in Apple Valley.

    It wasn't immediately clear whether there were any victims in the most recent case. 

    Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or leave information on their website

