Teen Boy Arrested for Impersonating a Peace Officer, Again

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday morning after violating his probation.

The teen also was arrested in March for impersonating an officer.

The Victorville Police Department responded to a call from San Bernardino County Juvenile Probation Officers shortly after 11 a.m. to assist with the boy's probation-check. Police arrived at the 12400 block of Kirkwood Drive, and discovered numerous items that showed the teen was impersonating a peace officer once again.

Officers found uniform shirts decorated with San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department patches, a metal badge and uniform pants.

14-Year-Old Accused of Impersonating Police Officer

The 14-year-old was arrested and is currently booked at High Desert Juvenile Detention Center in Apple Valley.

It wasn't immediately clear whether there were any victims in the most recent case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or leave information on their website.