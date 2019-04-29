Terror Suspect Talked of Killing LAPD Officers and Blowing Up Santa Monica Pier, LA Freeways

A former U.S. Army combat veteran from the San Fernando Valley has been arrested on terror-related charges, officials said.

Mark Steven Domingo, 26, was arrested Friday night, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. He was arrested after an undercover agent from an FBI terrorism task force delivered an inert explosive device to the suspect who thought it was a live bomb, authorities said.

Domingo faces federal charges in a terrorist plot in which he planned to detonate an improvised explosive device (IED) for the purpose of causing mass casualties, officials said. Domingo was charged with providing and attempting to provide material support to terrorists, according to a criminal complaint that was unsealed Monday.

Domingo allegedly discussed wanting to kill LAPD officers and setting off explosives at the Santa Monica Pier and on LA freeways. He allegedly voiced support for ISIS.

"This investigation successfully disrupted a very real threat posed by a trained combat soldier who repeatedly stated he wanted to cause the maximum number of casualties," said United States Attorney Nick Hanna. "Protecting Americans from terror attacks is the number one priority of the Justice Department, and anyone who plots to use a weapon of mass destruction will be held to account."

Investigators say he was under surveillance for weeks after he went online allegedly posting angry rants about the killing of Muslims in mosques in New Zealand.

The suspect had several guns and was allegedly attempting to obtain explosive materials when he was arrested in a sting operation.