Cody Bellinger #35 and Enrique Hernandez #14 both scored on a RBI double by Yasmani Grandal #9 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a two RBI double in the first inning of the game against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium on June 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Fans in Los Angeles rejoice, the Dodgers will be back on your television soon.

The reigning National League pennant winners announced on Tuesday that Spectrum SportsNet LA and KTLA5 will simulcast five additional games this season.

Alright, it's not a permanent fix for a television standoff that has been going on for the better part of five years, but five games is better than nothing.

The first simulcast game will commence on Aug. 4 in a rematch of the 2017 World Series with the Houston Astros.

Each of the five simulcasts will feature Dodger home games and against some of the top teams in Major League Baseball, including the rival San Francisco Giants, the St. Louis Cardinals, and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The simulcast will also feature the team's signature show, Access SportsNet: Dodgers, which airs prior to every game.

Here is the complete schedule:

Dodgers Games Simulcast on Spectrum SportsNet LA and KTLA5:

Saturday, August 4 — 6:10 p.m. vs. Houston Astros

Wednesday, August 15 — 7:10pm vs. San Francisco Giants

Monday, August 20 — 7:10pm vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Friday, August 31 — 7:10pm vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Tuesday, September 4 — 7:10pm vs. New York Mets