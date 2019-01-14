The Void Santa Monica 'Breaks' the Fun Norms

Step inside a Wreck-It Ralph VR adventure or the world of "Star Wars" at the brand-new Santa Monica attraction.

What to Know 1220 Third Street, Santa Monica

"Ralph Breaks VR" and "Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire"

Tickets available now

The Fun Norms?

They're not the same as the doldrums, or even the blahs. They do, after all, rock the word "fun," which suggests that something of a light-hearted nature is at their center.

But when we always do the usual said-to-be-fun things, over and over, they can seem a little pizzazz-less, which means breaking the Fun Norms, at least now and then, is the high-spirited order of the day.

Such a task is easily managed at The Void, the virtual reality chain that has popped up at both Downtown Disney and the Glendale Galleria in recent months.

Now you can add Santa Monica to that list, for the newest outpost of the VR attraction opened near the end of 2018.

Its mission? To send adventurers to a pair of highly disparate worlds, neither of which falls under Fun-Normalism.

"Ralph Breaks VR" is one world you can enter, after donning your headset and gear.

Netizens — that's you and up to three of your pals — will wade into the colorful cacophony of the internet, all to "play the newest, coolest video game ever with Wreck-It Ralph and Penelope von Schweetz."

Loved seeing "Ralph Breaks the Internet" on the big screen? Look for "new locations and characters" in the VR experience, including a fresh villain called B.E.V. ("Built to Eradicate Viruses").

Also storming through The Void Santa Monica? "Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire," a galactic thrillfest of Stormtroopian proportions.

If you've heard about this Forceful experience, it's probably because it has popped up in both Anaheim and Glendale, and proven popular in both locations. No wonder, for it is produced by ILMxLAB, the "immersive entertainment division" of Lucasfilm.

Get your ticket, your time, and all of the stuff you'll need to know before suiting up, and blasting past any stale Fun Norms, at the new Santa Monica location.

