Thief Caught on Camera Snatching 78-Year-Old Woman's Purse After Pushing Her to the Ground - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Thief Caught on Camera Snatching 78-Year-Old Woman's Purse After Pushing Her to the Ground

By Jason Kandel

Published 28 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Must-See Holiday Light Displays in LA
    A screenshot of a video shows a woman pushing an elderly woman to the ground before snatching her purse and taking off on Jan. 5, 2018.

    Police on Friday sought the public's help to identify a woman who assaulted a 78-year-old woman whose purse he was trying to snatch in an apartment complex lobby on Friday.

    The man followed the woman into the lobby at 11:25 a.m. in the 400 block of South Berendo Street, police said.

    The man pushed the woman when she refused to give up her purse, police said.

    The thief grabbed her purse when she lost her grip when she fell to the ground.

    2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 1-2-18] 2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News
    KNBC-TV

    The purse snatcher was described as black, 20 years old with red hair. She stands 5 foot 5 and weighs around 125 pounds.

    She was wearing a white sweater with stripes on the sleeves, ankle high black pants, and pink tennis shoes.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices