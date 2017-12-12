Thomas Fire: Donation Drive at the Mullin Automotive Museum - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
Southern California Wildfires
Thomas Fire: Donation Drive at the Mullin Automotive Museum

The Oxnard car museum is collecting sleeping bags, flashlights, and more items for those impacted by the fire.

By Alysia Gray Painter

    Thomas Fire: Donation Drive at the Mullin Automotive Museum
    Stop by and donate a much-needed item, or several, at the Oxnard-based car institution on Saturday, Dec. 16.

    What to Know

    • Saturday, Dec. 16

    • Oxnard

    • Needed: flashlights, batteries, toiletries, towels, and several other items

    Many Southern Californians have, in recent days, been wondering, asking, and inquiring with various agencies how they can be of service to their neighbors, the neighbors impacted and displaced by the recent fires sweeping through the region.

    Because, of course, the people we call our neighbors are not just of the next-door variety, but exist throughout the wider area we think of as home, and wanting to help, somehow, is something a lot of locals are feeling as we head into the middle of December 2017.

    Here's one immediate way: The Mullin Automotive Museum, the car institution located in Oxnard, will be holding a day-long donation drive on Saturday, Dec. 16.

    Several items are on the request list, so if you can stop by with one, or six, or a dozen, please do. Sleeping bags, flashlights, blankets, batteries, phone chargers, toiletries, towels, diapers (babies), absorbency underwear (adult), toys (both new and used), and hotel and motel vouchers or gift cards are all needed items.

    Also? Financial contributions will be welcome, too. Writing a check? Catholic Charities is the place, with "Thomas Fire Relief" going on the subject line.

    "Every donation will get free admission to the museum," reveals a representative.

    Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 3 o'clock. Find the Mullin at 1421 Emerson Avenue in Oxnard.

