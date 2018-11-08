A gunman stormed into a bar in Thousand Oaks, killing 12, including a Ventura County Sheriff's sergeant, before turning the gun on himself.

The shooting occurred during a college night at the western-themed bar in one of the nation's safest cities by a gunman who was a former combat Marine who suffered from post traumatic stress disorder.

Here's a timeline of events from the first 911 calls at 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018.

Here are links to our complete coverage: