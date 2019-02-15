Parolee Charged With Murder in Bowling Alley Shooting That Left Three Dead

Three young men were killed during a night of fun at Gable House Bowl in Torrance. Police caught the man who opened fire and changed the lives of the victims' families. Hetty Chang reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2019.

A parolee was charged Friday with murder and other crimes for the shooting deaths of three men last month at a Torrance bowling alley.

Reginald Leander Wallace, 47, of Los Angeles is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. He faces three murder counts, four counts of attempted murder and a count of possession of firearm by a felon. The charges include special circumstances allegations of killing to further the activities of a criminal gang.

The Jan. 7 shooting at Gable House Bowl also injured four others during a brawl at the bowling alley and karaoke bar, according to the Torrance Police Department Monday.

After a fight broke out at Gable House Bowl late that night, the Wallace allegedly shot into the crowd of people involved in the brawl using a handgun, Torrance Police Chief Eve Irvine said. Wallace, who spent 17 years in prison and was released in 2017, was believed to be the only shooter.

Wallace was convicted as a juvenile in 1989 of first-degree murder. In 1997, he was convicted as an adult of bringing or possession of a gun within a school zone. He was convicted of assault with a firearm the following year.

Seven people suffered gunshot wounds, and three men died at the scene of the Gable House shooting.

"This is a tragic event of major proportions. We've never had an incident like this in the city of Torrance," the police chief said. "It's tragic. Three people lost their lives. Four other people were shot. This is life-changing for so many people."

The bowling alley was equipped with surveillance cameras and had security personnel on hand the night of the shooting, Irvine said.

Astin Edwards, 28, was identified as one of the victims by his family. Robert Meekins, also 28, left behind a 5-year-old son. The third victim, 20-year-old Michael Radford, was also identified by his family and leaves behind an 8-month-old daughter.