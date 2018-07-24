LAPD to Provide an Update on Trader Joe's Hostage Standoff

Los Angeles police plan to provide an update Tuesday morning on the investigation into a deadly shooting and hostage standoff at a busy Trader Joe's store following a pursuit crash Saturday in the Silver Lake area.

Refresh this page to watch the LAPD news conference Tuesday at 8 a.m.

The news conference comes as criminal charges are expected against the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Gene Evin Atkins. He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Atkins allegedly shot his grandmother and wounded another woman before he crashed his car and ran into the supermarket northeast of downtown Los Angeles, where he held dozens of people hostage in a tense standoff with scores of heavily armed officers outside.

Trader Joe's Witness Stays Calm During Standoff

Staying calm is the key to survival during emergency situations, according to experts. John Cádiz Klemack reports for NBC4 News at 6 p.m. Monday, July 23, 2018. (Published Monday, July 23, 2018)

The store remained closed Tuesday, but mourners continued to leave flowers and other items at a memorial outside the building in memory of 27-year-old Melyda Corado. She was killed during the gunfire, but it remains unclear whether she was struck by rounds fired by police or the suspect.

No hostages were seriously hurt before the man handcuffed himself and surrendered about three hours after the crash.

Atkins' grandmother was in critical condition on Sunday, police said. She was shot seven times at a South Los Angeles home and another woman, who was allegedly forced into a car before the pursuit, suffered a graze wound from a bullet before the crash.

Officers tracked the car using the Lo-Jack stolen-vehicle tracking system and tried to stop the man in Hollywood, but he refused to pull over, police said. He then allegedly fired at officers through the car's rear window.

Customers in the store and others in the parking lot sought cover as bullets shattered the store's glass doors. Some people in the store climbed out widows. Other barricaded themselves in rooms.

Fire officials said six people, ranging in age from 12 to 81, were taken to the hospital. None had been shot, and all were in fair condition.

Family Arrives to Pay Respect to Trader Joe's Victim