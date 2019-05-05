Two Killed in Highland Park Hit and Run Crash

Two men in their twenties were killed in a hit and run crash in Highland Park early Sunday morning. Gene Kang reports for Today in LA.

Two people were killed in a hit and run crash in Highland Park early Sunday morning.

Authorities say two men in their twenties were pronounced dead on scene.

The incident occured off of San Pascual Ave. and Pollard St. in Los Angeles.

Police are searching for two suspects that were in the white pickup truck and who fled the scene on foot, leaving the truck behind.

The victim’s vehicle was pushed into two parked cars, damaging a total of four parked cars.

Police are still looking for the suspects, the scene is still under investigation.