Two Dead After Car Plows Into Studio City Shopping Plaza

Two people died Wednesday after a car crashed into a shopping plaza in Studio City, according to the Los Angeles Police Department North Hollywood division.
Police received a call at about 2:30 a.m. of a car into a building on the 11000 block of Ventura Boulevard. The vehicle was traveling at speeds two to three times higher than the limit, according to police.
The vehicle struck a curb and tumbled over until it crash-landed in the plaza.
The crash prompted a closure on Ventura Boulevard from Vineland Avenue through Tujunga Avenue, which was reopened by 6 a.m.
Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.