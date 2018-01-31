Two Dead After Car Plows Into Studio City Shopping Plaza

Two people were killed after a vehicle lost control and crash-landed in a Studio City strip mall. Marin Austin reports for Today in LA on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018)

Two people died Wednesday after a car crashed into a shopping plaza in Studio City, according to the Los Angeles Police Department North Hollywood division.

Police received a call at about 2:30 a.m. of a car into a building on the 11000 block of Ventura Boulevard. The vehicle was traveling at speeds two to three times higher than the limit, according to police.

The vehicle struck a curb and tumbled over until it crash-landed in the plaza.

The crash prompted a closure on Ventura Boulevard from Vineland Avenue through Tujunga Avenue, which was reopened by 6 a.m.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.



