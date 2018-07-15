Two People Shot in San Gabriel, Arrest Made

Two people were injured in a shooting in San Gabriel on Sunday afternoon. Rick Montanez reports for the 6 p.m. news on Sunday, July 15, 2018. (Published 5 hours ago)

An 80-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly shot and critically wounded his wife and son inside a home in an unincorporated area of San Gabriel, per the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect, Adrian Ness, was arrested and charged with attempted murder with his bail set at $2 million.

The wife was 90 years old and the son was 54, Deputy Wally Bracks said.

"Both victims are out of surgery now and were listed in critical condition," Bracks said.

The shootings took place just before 2 p.m. in the 6300 block of Muscatel Avenue in a residential neighborhood, Lt. Marsha Williams said.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, according to the Temple Sheriff's Station.