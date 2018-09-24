US Census Bureau Has Open Positions in Van Nuys Area

The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting for positions in the Van Nuys area ahead of the 2020 census, and according to the federal government, many of the positions will be full-time jobs in management, field and clerical work.

Van Nuys was one of seven areas in the bureau's western region specifically mentioned in a statement highlighting opportunities. The other California locations were Riverside, Bakersfield and Oakland. In the western region overall, Anchorage, Alaska, Salem, Oregon and Seattle, Washington, were also listed.

According to the government, applications are being accepted beginning this month, and hiring events are planned starting in October, with locations to be announced. Agency officials said office managers, field supervisors, census takers and clerks are needed in advance of the 2020 count, which is constitutionally mandated. Hourly pay ranges from $12 to $23 an hour, according to USAJobs.gov.

The government is seeking both temporary full-time and part-time employees. Even individuals with non-violent criminal convictions will be considered for employment.

"There are no general prohibitions on hiring," according to the 2020census.gov website. "The Census Bureau considers a number of relevant factors, such as the duties associated with any positions applied for."

All prospective employees will be subject to a background check. New hires will be eligible for health insurance benefits, and the duration of employment will be discussed when and if a tentative job offer is made, according to the bureau.

More information and online applications can be found here.