Wild Video: Man in Boxers Strolling Airport Runway

A man in his boxers was seen running around a runway at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport on Tuesday. The unidentified man, who approached Delta Flight 192 from Miami, was arrested by Atlanta Police, the airport said. Authorities are investigating how the man entered the tarmac amid conflicting reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

Passengers on a Delta flight had frontrow setas to a shocking display Tuesday after landing at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., travelers aboard Delta Flight 192 coming from Miami witnessed a man on the runway in his boxer shorts.

After scaling a fence, the man -- identified as 19-year-old Jhryin Jones -- jumped onto the wing of the plane and began to pound on the windows, according to Atlanta Police Department.

Jones was on the tarmac for five minutes until he was detained at the scene.

He was taken to the airport's precinct and faces charges of criminal trespassing, public indecency and obstruction of law enforcement officers.