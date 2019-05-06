Tainted Childhood Memories: Van Nuys Neighborhood Upset to See Old Toys R Us Vandalized - NBC Southern California
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 
Interactive Radar
logo_la_2x
Streets of Shame

Streets of Shame

Southern California's Homelessness Epidemic

Tainted Childhood Memories: Van Nuys Neighborhood Upset to See Old Toys R Us Vandalized

Business owners in the area say they have found syringes and seen trucks dump trash on the property.

By Gordon Tokumatsu

Published 56 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Tainted Childhood Memories: Van Nuys Neighborhood Upset to See Old Toys R Us Vandalized
    KNBC TV
    Juan Ambriz who grew up near Van Nuys remembers Toys R Us as a magical place when he was a child.

    What to Know

    • Ambriz who grew up near Van Nuys remembers Toys R Us as a magical place.

    • Ambriz is disappointed that people continue to sneak in the property despite the boarded entrances and chain link fence.

    • NBC4 contacted city councilwoman Nury Martinez’s office for a comment.

    Residents in Van Nuys are upset to see a Toys R Us that went out of business turn into an unsafe area for community members.

    Juan Ambriz who grew up near Van Nuys remembers Toys R Us as a magical place when he was a child. Now Ambriz is disappointed that people continue to sneak onto the property, despite the boarded entrances and chain link fence.

    "I feel like the city should put up something that would benefit the community,” Ambriz said.

    Business owners in the area say they have found syringes and seen trucks dump trash on the property.

    2019 Southern California Images in the News

    [LA GALLERY UPDATED 4/18] 2019 Southern California Images in the News
    Riverside County Department of Animal Services

    “I've called the police and they pretty much told me there's nothing they can do. They kick them out a couple times, but they keep coming back,” Frank Ahn, business owner said.

    NBC4 contacted city councilwoman Nury Martinez’s office for a comment and via email said she is waiting for a report from the city’s department of building and safety to continue investigation the situation.

    “Anything that may deal with drug use and vandalism cannot be tolerated,” Marinez said.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices