Tainted Childhood Memories: Van Nuys Neighborhood Upset to See Old Toys R Us Vandalized

Residents in Van Nuys are upset to see a Toys R Us that went out of business turn into an unsafe area for community members.

Juan Ambriz who grew up near Van Nuys remembers Toys R Us as a magical place when he was a child. Now Ambriz is disappointed that people continue to sneak onto the property, despite the boarded entrances and chain link fence.

"I feel like the city should put up something that would benefit the community,” Ambriz said.

Business owners in the area say they have found syringes and seen trucks dump trash on the property.

“I've called the police and they pretty much told me there's nothing they can do. They kick them out a couple times, but they keep coming back,” Frank Ahn, business owner said.

NBC4 contacted city councilwoman Nury Martinez’s office for a comment and via email said she is waiting for a report from the city’s department of building and safety to continue investigation the situation.

“Anything that may deal with drug use and vandalism cannot be tolerated,” Marinez said.