Driver Loses Control, Slams Into Riverside Home After Multi-Car Crash

By Kevin LaBeach

Published 2 hours ago

    A vehicle struck a home Wednesday, April 2, 2018 in Riverside after a multi-car crash.

    Residents of a Riverside home were given a rude awakening Wednesday night when a mutli-vehicle crash caused a car to slam into a house, according to the Riverside Police Department.

    The crash was reported at 11:17 p.m. near the intersection of Mission Inn Avenue and Corner Avenue, officials said. The driver of the car that struck the house lost control of his vehicle, which prompted him to jump a curb and slam through a fence. His car hit a sedan and minivan before it crash-landed in the house.

    One driver was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Riverside police said.

