The "Honor a Hero, Hire a Vet" event is returning to Southern California Wednesday to offer the opportunity to connect veterans with hiring employers.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., veterans, National Guard and Reservists returning from active duty are invited to network and meet their potential next employer at the free event. The job fair will be held at Compton Community College on the 1000 block of East Artesia Boulevard.

A great first impression is key to getting a second meeting with employers, so the California Employment Development Department, which is sponsoring the event, encourages job seekers to dress well.