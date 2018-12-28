LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers arrives to their game. James showed up to Staples Center on Friday, December 28, 2018 with a glass of wine.

It must be wine o'clock.

Lakers superstar LeBron James arrived to Staples Center in style on Friday night for the Lakers game against the Clippers.

James appeared out of the underground parking lot at the arena in a black sports coat with a white hoodie underneath. In his left hand, he held a glass of red wine in a tumbler.

James is out with a left groin strain injury that is expected to sideline the superstar for at least a few games. He's officially listed as "day-to-day" by the team.

After routing the two-time NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day in a game James didn't return the Lakers lost their first full game without their floor general 117-116 on a last second buzzer beater to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

James streak of 156 consecutive games played (regular season and postseason) was snapped, and 14-time NBA All-Star did not make the trip to Sacramento.

After his arrival, James sat at the end of the Lakers bench, cheering on his teammates during the game known as the NBA's "Battle for LA," between the two Staples Center co-tenants.