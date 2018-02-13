Puppy Rescued After Getting Stuck in Escalator at LAX

***WARNING: This video contains content that some may find graphic.*** A bicycle officer rescued a puppy whose paw had gotten stuck on an escalator at LAX. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018)

A puppy is lucky to be alive after it got stuck on the conveying steps of an airport escalator.

The incident happened Jan. 16 when a woman and her puppy were going up an escalator at Los Angeles International Airport, Los Angeles Airport Police spokesman Rob Pedregon said in a statement.

The puppy, which was also wearing a jogging suit, got its paw stuck between the escalator's conveying steps and landing grate at Terminal 4 of the airport. That's when Bicycle Officer Oscar Gatewood jumped into action.

"Upon arrival to Terminal 4, Officer Gatewood observed a hysterical woman hopelessly in tears and desperate for assistance, and a wailing puppy whose paw was caught between the conveying steps of the escalator and the landing grate," Pedregon said.

Gatewood "sprung into action in his best MacGyver move" and used a multi-tool to unscrew the grating and free the puppy. "Officer Gatewood's quick thinking and fast action could very well have saved the dog from a nasty fate and the possible loss of his paw," Pedregon said.

On Tuesday, the airport recognized Gatewood for his heroics.

"Day in and day out Officer Gatewood does an outstanding job and this day he made a difference for a grateful woman and her fur baby," said airport Sgt. Iris Gadoy.