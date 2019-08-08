Warner Bros. Studio Tour's SoCal Deal Is Back

Fall TV is revving up, so use this time (and a nifty deal) to reconnect with one of the major TV dream factories.

While we live in an era where novel television offerings are rolling out as frequently as the days of the week, we still look to fall, and "the fall season," to give us the bumper crop of new shows we crave.

And the fall season? It is upon us, starting, as it does, in the late summer. The PaleyFest Fall TV Previews are ready to roll just a few days after Labor Day, in fact, giving all aficionados of the small screen the impetus to study up.

If this all has you has energetic has an opening credits sequence for an action show, there is a way to find TV magic with some nostalgia folded in, and at a good deal, too.

For the SoCal resident offer has returned to Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, meaning if you live within a certain zip code, you can hop onto one of the Burbank property's well-known trams for a thorough look-around.

It's a deal that'll save you $18. The limited-time price? It's $54, through Sept. 15.

Of course, it isn't just television shows like "Pretty Little Liars" and "Friends" that get the shout-outs, or, as often, the point-outs as you drive by particular soundstages; movies, too, are discussed by your knowledgeable tram guide.

A look at movie cars, including some Batmobile-style action, is on the tour, making for a busy, point-your-camera stop.

The brimming-to-busting "backlot experience" concludes at Stage 48: Script to Screen, a large space that includes the Central Perk couch (and set) from "Friends," just installed sets from "The Big Bang Theory," and some cool Harry Potter-style snapshot magic, as well as artifacts and Oscars from a line-up of legendary Warner Bros. films.

Can't wait for the fall TV season? You're in luck: You can save a good amount of money on a Warner Bros. backlot look-around, one that has oodles of television history cred.

Put down your remote, at least for a moment, and book your spot before this deal drives away, just when the new fall shows begin to roll onto the screen in your den.

