Washington Firefighter Battling Woolsey Fire Suffering from Severe Chest Trauma After Being Hit by a Car

Los Angeles County firefighters attack flames approaching the Salvation Army camps in Malibu Creek State Park during the Woolsey Fire on November 10, 2018 near Malibu, California. The Woolsey fire has burned over 70,000 acres and has reached the Pacific Coast at Malibu as it continues grow.

A firefighter battling the Woolsey Fire early Thursday morning suffered severe chest trauma after being hit by a vehicle.

According to California Highway Patrol, the firefighter, a Washington male in his 40s, was hit by a vehicle near Deer Creek on Pacific Coast Highway.

The firefighter was deployed to California from South Kitsap Fire and Rescue in Washington, to assist in battling the Woosley Fire.

"Our focus at this time is on the firefighter, his family, our fire district and our community," said the South Kitsap Fire Department in a statement.

The firefighter was airlifted to Los Robles Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.