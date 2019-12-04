Water Main Break Floods a Mission Hills Neighborhood - NBC Southern California
WEATHER ALERT: 
Interactive Radar Map
logo_la_2x

Water Main Break Floods a Mission Hills Neighborhood

A 72-inch pipe broke during an overnight rainstorm that drenched the region

By Jonathan Lloyd and Annette Arreola

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Water Main Break Floods a Mission Hills Neighborhood

    A 72-inch pipe broke during an overnight rainstorm that drenched the region. Annette Arreola reports for Today in LA on Wednesday Dec. 4, 2019.

    (Published 4 minutes ago)

    Residents in a Mission Hills neighborhood woke up to flooded streets, but an overnight rainstorm wasn't the main culprit.

    A water main break left streets flooded near the intersection of Devonshire Street and Woodman Avenue. The 72-inch trunk line burst at 4 a.m.

    The break left cars partially submerged in water along a stretch of Woodman Avenue.

    Repair crews were on scene, but it was unclear how many customers were affected and how long it would be before service was restored, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices