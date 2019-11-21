Weekend: Nostalgic Christmas at Santa's Village Opens

A Nostalgic Christmas at Santa's Village: Is Santa Claus a bit magical? More than that, we'd say, since our mountains received a sugar frosting of snow just a day ahead of a big and jolly opening. We're talking about the start of the yuletide festivities at Skypark at Santa's Village, which is open all year long but really turns up the tinsel-laden fun when the holidays draw near. That's now, no spoiler alert required, which means that, starting on Nov. 21, a host of ho-ho-happenings will begin, including Breakfast with Santa, ice skating, and more. Check out tickets and times for everything, and do secure your entry before heading up the hill.

LA Auto Show: Catching a rare sight of some from-the-future car that's clearly driven through some time portal? We all do that, now and again, on the streets of Southern California. But, like a flash, the fascinating vehicle is gone, and we're left wishing we'd seen more. Here's your "more," and how: This mega, world-renowned show, which will more than fill up a chunk of time (Nov. 22-Dec. 1), is all about tomorrow's tech and the cars we'll be driving next year or in a decade, even. The free test drives are popular at the DTLA-based event, as are the debuting cars. What do you hope to see? Dream big.

Great Los Angeles Walk: Have you sauntered down a few interesting Southern California blocks before, all in one go? Have you gone beyond a few blocks? Have you spent the bulk of an autumn Saturday exploring a large swath of our region, and a number of side-by-side cities, in one fell and fascinating swoop? Chances are good, nay, great that you did so while participating in the Great Los Angeles Walk. The yearly, oh-so-free urban exploration takes on different parts of our area on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, and it will again on Nov. 23. Where will you stroll? Arcadia, Pasadena, Highland Park, and DTLA are on the schedule.

Doo Dah Parade: Where can you go if you want to rock a giant alien head, and a green tutu, and a pair of roller skates, and be among a group of people all sporting the same spectacular look? The most obvious answer, at least around Thanksgiving, is East Pasadena, which will once again see this daffy delight take to Colorado Boulevard. Created decades ago as an offbeat answer to the more staid Rose Parade, the Doo Dah is really about doing your own thing, however you'd like to do it. The themes you'll see among marchers and the floats? They're funny, weird, and sometimes prompt some head scratching. Who says mystery doesn't exist in the modern world? Be there on Nov. 24.

Funky and Free: You've got a thousand holiday-based obligations just ahead, and plenty of things you'll be spending money on next week. Why not go the pay-nothing route over the pre-Thanksgiving weekend? There's Renegade Los Angeles at LA State Historic Park, which will feature hundreds of creative makers (and plenty to buy if you like, things like stylish wearables and art). And at the Rose Bowl? A special weekend devoted to "The Aeronauts" will lift off, literally, thanks to a tethered balloon. Vintage treats and other old-school sights will fill out the fest, which is hosted by Amazon Prime Video.

