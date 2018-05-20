West Covina K-9's First Bust Yields 60 Pounds of Meth

A routine traffic stop by officers in West Covina has led to the discovery of approximately 60 pounds of methamphetamine found underneath a vehicle's driver seat, a police sergeant said Sunday.

Officers pulled over a silver 2010 Nissan Rouge at 7:20 p.m. Saturday after the driver suddenly stopped in a lane of traffic at Vincent Avenue and the San Bernardino (10) Freeway, said West Covina police Sgt. Tim Rodgers.

Police initially found some of the drugs under the driver's seat, but then called on the help of police K-9 Rye.

"The driver was detained and a narcotic detection K-9 was summoned to the scene," Rodgers said. "The K-9 alerted on the vehicle, leading the officers to believe there was additional methamphetamine in the vehicle."

The Nissan was impounded and brought back to the police station, where additional methamphetamine was located in two hidden compartments, which included a space under the front passenger seat, he said.

Pedro Lopez, 28, of Paramount was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine for sale and transporting narcotics in a hidden compartment. His bail was set at $1 million, he said.

"K-9 Rye is the department's newest K-9, and was certified in narcotic detection in April 2018," Rodgers said. "This is Rye's first narcotic detection since being field certified."