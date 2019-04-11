'When Harry Met Sally' Reunion Kicks Off TCM Classic Film Festival

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan will reunited for the TCM Classic Film Festival, 30 years after the release of "When Harry Met Sally."

What to Know This is the 10th anniversary of the TCM Classic Film Festival.

"When Harry Met Sally" was released 30 years ago.

The TCM Classic Film Festival runs April 11th through April 14th.

It's been 30 years since Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan turned friends into lovers in "When Harry Met Sally." The stars will reunite to celebrate this iconic rom-com at the kick off for the TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood.

For the tenth consecutive year, thousands of movie lovers from around the globe will descend upon Hollywood for the TCM Classic Film Festival. Attendees will be treated to an extensive lineup of classic movies, appearances by legendary stars and filmmakers, fascinating presentations and panel discussions, special events and more.

Fans will see movies like "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," "Out of Africa," "Escape from New York," and "Do The Right Thing" back on the big screen. Some celebrity panelist include Jeff Goldlum, Kurt Russell and Lily Tomlin just to name a few.

TCM Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz will serve as official host of the TCM Classic Film Festival. The festival's official hotel and central gathering point for the tenth consecutive year will be The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, which has a longstanding role in movie history and was the site of the first Academy Awards(r) ceremony.

Screenings and events during the festival will be held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX, the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres and the Egyptian Theatre, as well as other Hollywood venues. The even runs April 11th through April 14th.