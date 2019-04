A fire at an auto parts business sent a large plume of smoke into the sky Easter Sunday in Wilmington.

The fire was reported at 3:20 p.m. at 1825 E I St., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Chassis of different cars melted away as flames licked at various car parts, and firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

The blaze was under control by 5 p.m., and had not spread beyond the yard.