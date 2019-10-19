Red Flag Warning Issued for LA and Ventura Counties

Firefighters advise those living in burn areas to have an evacuation plan in place in case the winds carry embers close to homes. Christine Kim reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19. (Published 4 hours ago)

Due to moderate to strong winds and low humidity, a red flag warning was issued for the mountains and valleys of Los Angeles County, along with the mountains of Ventura County, the National Weather Service announced Saturday.

The red flag warning was to be in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday through 10 p.m. Sunday.

Winds will start to pick up in the lower elevations heading into the morning hours on Sunday and will peak right after sunrise, NBCLA meteorologist David Biggar said.

Southern California Edison said it was monitoring the winds and could turn off power for more than 41,000 customers across Southern California, including nearly 5,000 customers in LA County, roughly 6,500 customers in Ventura County, nearly 2,500 customers in Orange County and about 2,800 customers in San Bernardino County. The red flag warning also covered Santa Barbara County, where SCE said more than 20,000 customers could be impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff.

For the full list of areas affected by possibly preemptive power shutoffs, click here.

Winds in the valleys will be around 15-30 mph with gusts as high as 40-50 mph, Biggar said. Mountains will see winds in the 20-40 mph range with gusts above 50-60 mph, especially over wind-favored peaks, the NBCLA meteorologist added.

"We may see a brief 'break' from the gusts around the early afternoon, but the gusts will return around sunset," Biggar said.