Winter Weather Advisory in Effect for Saturday

It's a muggy start to your weekend, with scattered showers possible in some areas. Belen De Leon has your First Alert Forecast on Saturday, March 3, 2018. (Published Saturday, March 3, 2018)

The worst is over, but remnants of the slow-moving storm that has drenched the Southland are expected to linger Saturday with the National Weather Service issuing a winter weather advisory until 9 p.m.

Morning showers are expected in some areas, improving to scattered rainfall in the afternoon with southwest winds of up to 15 mph, according to NBC4 meteorologist Belen De Leon. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Ventura County experienced some concentrated rainfall early Saturday, but it will be the foothills and mountains that get most of the rainfall as the day goes by, De Leon said. Saturday's rain, however, will be "much lower" than Friday, with coastal areas experiencing only about a tenth of an inch and inland areas near Oxnard and Valencia getting only between two-tenths and three-tenths of an inch, she said.

On Friday, the steady rainfall resulted in snarled traffic, a mudslide in Malibu and snow in the mountains while largely sparing recent burn areas.

No mud or debris flows were reported in communities abutting the recent Creek Fire burn area near Sylmar or the La Tuna Fire in the Verdugo Mountains, and no evacuations were ordered.

The Malibu mudslide did force the closure of Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Pacific Coast Highway and Grand View, but no injuries were reported.

In mountain areas, a winter weather advisory will be in effect until Saturday afternoon. Snow levels will be between 4,000 and 5,000 feet, accumulating between 3 and 6 inches above 5,000 feet, De Leon said.

Big Bear will be getting a little over half an inch of rain and snow, with elevations above 5,000 feet possibly seeing between 3 to 8 inches of snow. "Traveling through those mountain roads could be a bit icy and dicey at times," De Leon said.

Drier weather should begin moving in by Saturday evening, she said.