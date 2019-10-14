Woman Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Boys

Forty-seven-year-old Amalia Marie, of Oak Park, was arrested for sexually assaulting two 14-year-olds, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.

A 47-year-old Oak Park woman was arrested after allegedly having inappropriate relationships with two 14-year-old boys, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Amelia Utz was arrested for lewd or lascivious acts with a minor and oral copulation with a minor under 16, the sheriff's office said. Utz's bail was set at $20,000, which she posted according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said they began investigating a rumor of an adult woman sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy in September of 2019. That investigation led to a discovery of a second victim and numerous calls at Utz's residence, "including juvenile disturbances, found runaways, juveniles in possession of and smoking marijuana, high school age parties, alcohol being given to minors" by Utz and reckless driving.

Utz is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 25, 2019.

If anyone has information that may assist with the investigation, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office asked the public to please contact Detective Darin Yanover at 805-494-8229.