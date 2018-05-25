Woman Charged in Gruesome Leimert Park Triple Murder

A woman has been charged with three counts of capital murder in connection with the brutal killings of a man and his elderly parents in Leimert Park earlier this week, the district attorney’s office said Friday afternoon.

Nancy Jackson, 55, was arrested Thursday after being sought since the three were found dead in the 3900 block of Bronson Avenue Monday night.

She is being held without bail, according to records.

Police said the bodies were found by a relative who went to check on the man who lived at the home, identified as Peter White, 62. The other two victims were identified as White's mother, 77-year-old Orsie Carter, and her husband, 82-year-old William Carter.

"Without being too vivid, it's a case where you have three bodies piled on each other in some way," LAPD Capt. Peter Whittingham said. "...It's just a sad way to spend your last days or your last breath."

According to police, all three victims suffered blunt force trauma to the head, while White and his mother had also been shot.

Police said Wednesday they wanted to talk to a woman named Jackson, who may have been a caretaker for White, who was described as being severely disabled. Reports from the scene indicated that Jackson may have been romantically linked to White and had been living in the home.

Police only referred to her as a person of interest or possibly a material witness, not a suspect. Whittingham even initially suggested that investigators feared she might be in danger.

According to police, a neighbor called one of White's relatives Tuesday after noticing that Orsie Carter's car had been parked at the home for an unusually long time. When the relative came to the home, he spotted the bodies when he looked in a bathroom window.