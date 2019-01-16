A woman in her 50s or 60s was struck and killed while on a sidewalk in Silver Lake early Wednesday and police were searching for the driver they say might not have known the woman was struck. Darsha Philips reports for the NBC4 News at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (Published 53 minutes ago)

A woman in her 50s or 60s was struck and killed while collecting cans from a trash bin in Silver Lake early Wednesday and police were searching for the driver they say might not have known he hit the woman.

The crash happened before dawn in the 1800 block of Hyperion Avenue, police said. Police were searching for the driver of a tan or silver-colored compact sedan with significant damage, officials said.

The driver may not have realized the car hit someone, but he should have stayed at the scene because there was significant property damage, police said.

The crash was weather related, police said. Surveillance video shows the car lose control and crash. The car took a blind curve too fast and hydroplaned on the wet road, police said.

After the crash, the driver can be seen getting out of his vehicle and appearing to inspect the damage before getting back in the car and driving off, the video shows.

The driver possibly didn't know he hit a person because the body landed between two buildings, police said.