venice

Annual Venice Family Clinic Art Walk + Auction underway

The art walk began as an initiative to save the Venice clinic that offered low-cost health care to artists.

By Gordon Tokumatsu and Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

For 45 years, the Venice Family Clinic Art Walk + Auction has been a celebration of art and a testament to grassroots support and creative resourcefulness.

Stepping into the showcase, visitors are greeted with a mosaic of creativity, from renowned figures like Fred Eversley to lesser-known artists like "Suitcase Joe," who does a lot of work on Skid Row.

"A lot of the patients of the clinic were artists in the community," said Naveena Ponnusamy, Chief Development Officer for Venice Family Clinic.

Max Rippon, an Art Walk Curator, said quality healthcare can be a luxury, especially for freelance workers.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"If you're working freelance, which a lot of people are, you don’t have a 'health plan.' You don’t have solid healthcare coverage," said Rippon.

The Venice Clinic stood as a beacon of hope for artists, providing accessible healthcare. However, financial strains nearly shuttered its doors in the late 1970s.

"The clinic was on the verge of closing," said Ponnusamy.

Local

venice 50 mins ago

Venice Family Clinic Art Walk kicks off

Woodland Hills 18 hours ago

Mountain lion spotted lurking in Woodland Hills homeowner's tree

Yet, in the face of adversity, the artistic community rallied. Artists of all kinds, contributed their work for auction, raising $35,000 in the inaugural event, securing the clinic's future.

With over $24 million raised and 20 locations established, the clinic continues its mission.

The annual exhibit, open to the public free of charge, remains a showcase of generosity and creativity.

Visitors can bid on a diverse array of pieces, ranging from $200 to $200,000.

This article tagged under:

venice
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us