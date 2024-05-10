Annual Venice Family Clinic Art Walk + Auction underway

For 45 years, the Venice Family Clinic Art Walk + Auction has been a celebration of art and a testament to grassroots support and creative resourcefulness.

Stepping into the showcase, visitors are greeted with a mosaic of creativity, from renowned figures like Fred Eversley to lesser-known artists like "Suitcase Joe," who does a lot of work on Skid Row.

"A lot of the patients of the clinic were artists in the community," said Naveena Ponnusamy, Chief Development Officer for Venice Family Clinic.

Max Rippon, an Art Walk Curator, said quality healthcare can be a luxury, especially for freelance workers.

"If you're working freelance, which a lot of people are, you don’t have a 'health plan.' You don’t have solid healthcare coverage," said Rippon.

The Venice Clinic stood as a beacon of hope for artists, providing accessible healthcare. However, financial strains nearly shuttered its doors in the late 1970s.

"The clinic was on the verge of closing," said Ponnusamy.

Yet, in the face of adversity, the artistic community rallied. Artists of all kinds, contributed their work for auction, raising $35,000 in the inaugural event, securing the clinic's future.

With over $24 million raised and 20 locations established, the clinic continues its mission.

The annual exhibit, open to the public free of charge, remains a showcase of generosity and creativity.

Visitors can bid on a diverse array of pieces, ranging from $200 to $200,000.