Homicide investigation underway after toddler dies in Palmdale

An investigation is underway after a 1-year-old boy died in Palmdale on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the call of a child who was having trouble breathing just before 9 a.m. at Courson Park.

When deputies arrived they found the boy in a car with his father.

First responders gave CPR to the child and he was taken to the Antelope Valley Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Deputies were originally told the child had collapsed near a park bench and they blocked off a section of the park for several hours.

It’s unclear what led to this child’s medical emergency, but LASD Lt. Michael Gomez said there is no speculation of foul play. The boy's father is cooperating with the investigation. His mother is estranged, according to Gomez.

The sheriff's department initially said Narcan was administered to the child but Lt. Gomez of the department later clarified that it was not used.

In a statement, the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services said it is "mourning the loss of a child from the Antelope Valley." It did not comment on a possible cause of death.

"The department's priority is the safety and well-being of the children and youth in the county who may be victims of abuse or neglect," the department's statement read. "Our mission to protect children is one we share with law enforcement and the community, and we continue to collectively strive toward a shared vision of all children growing up in safe, stable, loving homes."

The cause of the young boy's death will be determined by the coroner's office. There is no known prior medical condition the toddler had and the death does not appear to be suspicious at this time, Gomez said.

The name of the boy was not immediately released. He was described as being almost 2 years old.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.