Woman Shot in Head While Driving in Panorama City

A shooter opened fire on a car stopped at a San Fernando Valley intersection early Thursday, striking the driver in the head, according to the Los Angeles Police Department Mission Division.

Police received a call of a shooting at 2:37 a.m. on Van Nuys Boulevard. At the scene, they found a woman who suffered a gunshot wound inside a crashed car. Two male passengers in the car spoke with police and provided a vague description of the shooter's car -- a light color sedan.

The woman was transported to the hospital in "grave" condition, police said.

Authorities are attempting to determine whether the shooting was a random act or if the woman was targeted. There is no evidence to suggest the shooter exchanged words with the victims before the shooting.

The crash prompted a closure on Van Nuys Boulevard from Arminta Street to Keswick Street.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.