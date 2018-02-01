Driver Shot in Head as She Waited at Panorama City Stoplight - NBC Southern California
Driver Shot in Head as She Waited at Panorama City Stoplight

By Katherine Picazo and Rick Montanez

Published at 3:56 AM PST on Feb 1, 2018 | Updated at 8:01 AM PST on Feb 1, 2018

    A shooter opened fire on a car stopped at a San Fernando Valley intersection early Thursday, striking the driver in the head, according to the Los Angeles Police Department Mission Division.

    Police received a call of a shooting at 2:37 a.m. on Van Nuys Boulevard. At the scene, they found a woman who suffered a gunshot wound inside a crashed car. Two male passengers in the car spoke with police and provided a vague description of the shooter's car -- a light color sedan. 

    The woman was transported to the hospital in "grave" condition, police said.  

    Authorities are attempting to determine whether the shooting was a random act or if the woman was targeted. There is no evidence to suggest the shooter exchanged words with the victims before the shooting. 

    The crash prompted a closure on Van Nuys Boulevard from Arminta Street to Keswick Street.

    This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.

