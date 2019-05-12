Woman Killed in Willowbrook Hit-and-Run, Street Racing Suspected

Surveillance video captures the moments before a deadly hit-and-run crash in Willowbrook on May 11, 2019.

An unidentified woman was killed and another man was injured in a possible case of street racing caught on surveillance video in Willowbrook Saturday night.

New surveillance video from Saturday night shows two cars streaking moments before the deadly impact impact, which occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m., according to the surveillance video.

Neighbors told NBC4 that the intersection is dangerous and the deadly crash, they say, proved their point. Following the crash, flowers can be seen to pay respects to the unidentified young woman who lost her life.

"I tried to help," Fabiola Rodriquez, a neighbor said.

Rodriguez was celebrating Mother's Day Saturday night with her family when they heard the crash. The crash was so loud that many neighbors ran outside to help. They say the suspected hit-and-run driver was westbound on 131st Street when the SUV struck and mangled a Toyota Camry on Towne Avenue.

Surveillance video captured what is believed to be the deadly moment of impact.

"The car was a total wreck, and I couldn't do anything to help her," Rodriguez said. "She was still alive and asking for help. But we couldn't do anything because the car was in really, really bad condition."

Randy Jackson, another neighbor, said, "The side impact was so severe, nobody could get her out. We couldn't get her out."

That woman died soon after, and her passenger was injured and rushed to the hospital.

"All I was able to see was when they pulled the guy out and into the street and laid him out and fixed him up, and that's when they put him on the gurney and took off with him to the hospital," Anna Ramirez, witness said.

The California Highway Patrol says the hit-and-run driver's vehicle is an Infinity SUV. The driver, along with and possibly one other person, got out of the SUV and left the scene.

"It's horrible, especially for the family of that young lady," Rodriguez said. "Instead of them celebrating, they're in pain."

Investigators are expected to release more information on the deadly hit-and-run crash. The coroner has not yet identified the woman killed in the crash.